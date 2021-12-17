Signaturefd LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 179,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $318.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

