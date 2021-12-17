Signaturefd LLC Purchases 45,792 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

