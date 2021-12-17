Signaturefd LLC Purchases 953 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $552.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $245.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.