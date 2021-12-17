Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $566.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.57. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

