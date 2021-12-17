SIG’s (SHI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.69) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SIG stock opened at GBX 46.08 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.95. The company has a market capitalization of £544.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,643.36). In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,893.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

