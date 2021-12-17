Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.