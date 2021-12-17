Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

