Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,514,600 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 13,837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,093.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGF opened at $3.48 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

