Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI)’s stock price dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 358,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 179,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.71 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

