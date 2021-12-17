Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

NYSE SIX opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

