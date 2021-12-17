Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 3% Higher

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $39.90. 13,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,511,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,789,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

