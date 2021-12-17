Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 42,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 174,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

