SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 467,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

