Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.31 and last traded at C$13.08. Approximately 493,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 138,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$835.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.