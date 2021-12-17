Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.91 million and $145,492.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.97 or 0.08318135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.42 or 0.99756764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.