SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 198,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,093,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.96 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

