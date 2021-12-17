Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.66) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.32) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners upped their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.22) to GBX 1,025 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.32) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.84).

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 535.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 824.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 872.96. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 ($8.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

