Smart Money Group LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.48. The company had a trading volume of 569,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,785. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.38 and a 200 day moving average of $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

