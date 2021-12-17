Smart Money Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.28. 61,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

