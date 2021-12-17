Smart Money Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.24. 69,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,046. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

