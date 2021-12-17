Smart Money Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.