SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in November

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 1,058,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

