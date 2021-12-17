Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $356,404.55 and $14,236.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00104228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

