Smaugs NFT Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $82,994.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

