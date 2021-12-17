Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,840 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($24.12) to GBX 1,840 ($24.32) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,379 ($18.22) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,696 ($22.41).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.22). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.92. The firm has a market cap of £10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($48,189.51).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

