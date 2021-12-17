Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,494.17

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,494.17 ($19.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,549.50 ($20.48). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,546 ($20.43), with a volume of 1,273,942 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.11) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,494.17. The company has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.10), for a total value of £41,278.10 ($54,550.15). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($19,003.57).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

