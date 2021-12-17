Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

