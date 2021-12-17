Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 15,773 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80.

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56.

On Friday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,959,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $13,460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Snap by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.