Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $270,720.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNAP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,959,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,115. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

