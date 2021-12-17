Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.47% of Snap-on worth $418,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 75.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $784,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

