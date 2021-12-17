Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 12,750 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70.

Shares of SNOW traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,737. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

