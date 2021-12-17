Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $324.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.74 and a 200-day moving average of $302.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397,822 shares of company stock valued at $826,128,645. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

