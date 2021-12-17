Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.