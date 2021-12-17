SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.21% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $29,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $287.03 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average of $288.77.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

