SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.20 on Friday. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

