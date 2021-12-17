SparkPoint Reaches Market Cap of $17.66 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $693,809.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

