Spartan Protocol Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $331,951.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

