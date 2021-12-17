SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 44,966 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,630% compared to the average daily volume of 2,599 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.73. 9,445,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

