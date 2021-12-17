SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.