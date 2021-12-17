SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

