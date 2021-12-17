SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

