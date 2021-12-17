SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.6% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.59. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,278. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

