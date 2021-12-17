SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,108,000.

XSD stock opened at $228.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $250.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average is $204.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

