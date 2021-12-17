Splintershards (SPS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $81.00 million and $2.32 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.72 or 0.00422240 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018599 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010663 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

