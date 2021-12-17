Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.86 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

