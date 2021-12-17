Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares shot up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 6,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,290,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 71.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 263,207 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

