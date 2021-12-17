SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $397.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

