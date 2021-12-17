SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $397.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX FLOW.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
