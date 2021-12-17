Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $165.88 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.96 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.03, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.