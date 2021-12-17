Stacks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86.41 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $86.41 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00233437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00138502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.13 or 0.08251150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,748,069 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

