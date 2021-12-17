Stakinglab Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $375.10 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00029155 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

